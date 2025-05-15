Expand / Collapse search

Teenager hospitalized after serious shooting incident in DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 15, 2025 9:20pm EDT
DeKalb County
The Brief

    • A teenage male was seriously injured from a single gunshot wound in DeKalb County on Thursday evening.
    • The incident occurred in the 3400 block of Evans Road, and the teen was transported to a local hospital.
    • The investigation is ongoing, and police are seeking anonymous tips from the public via the Tip411 app or text.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A teenager was seriously injured in a shooting on Thursday evening in DeKalb County, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded shortly before 6 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of Evans Road. When they arrived, they found a teenage male suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

What we don't know:

The name of the teen has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact DeKalb County Police. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.

The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department provided the details for this article.

