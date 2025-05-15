Teenager hospitalized after serious shooting incident in DeKalb County

The Brief A teenage male was seriously injured from a single gunshot wound in DeKalb County on Thursday evening. The incident occurred in the 3400 block of Evans Road, and the teen was transported to a local hospital. The investigation is ongoing, and police are seeking anonymous tips from the public via the Tip411 app or text.



A teenager was seriously injured in a shooting on Thursday evening in DeKalb County, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded shortly before 6 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of Evans Road. When they arrived, they found a teenage male suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

What we don't know:

The name of the teen has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact DeKalb County Police. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.