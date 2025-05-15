Teenager hospitalized after serious shooting incident in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A teenager was seriously injured in a shooting on Thursday evening in DeKalb County, according to police.
What we know:
Officers responded shortly before 6 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of Evans Road. When they arrived, they found a teenage male suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
What we don't know:
The name of the teen has not been released.
The investigation remains ongoing.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact DeKalb County Police. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.
The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department provided the details for this article.