14-year-old boy shot in NW Atlanta, shows up at Grady ER
ATLANTA - Authorities are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot on Thursday evening near a northwest Atlanta apartment complex.
What we know:
Officers were called to Grady Memorial Hospital around 6 p.m. on May 15 in reference to a gunshot victim, according to a preliminary statement from the Atlanta Police Department.
When officers arrived, they found the teenage boy with a gunshot wound to his left leg.
He was alert, conscious, and breathing as medical staff provided treatment.
Investigators believe the shooting occurred near The Commons, located in the 3000 block of Middleton Road NW near Boulder Park Drive SW.
The boy reportedly transported himself to the hospital following the incident.
What we don't know:
The name of the teen has not been released.
No details about the shooter were immediately known.
The department’s Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine what led up to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
What you can do:
Anyone with details about this incident should contact the Atlanta Police Department.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.