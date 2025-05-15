14-year-old boy shot in NW Atlanta, shows up at Grady ER

The Brief A 14-year-old boy was shot near a northwest Atlanta apartment complex and transported himself to Grady Memorial Hospital. The shooting is believed to have occurred near The Commons on Middleton Road NW; the boy was found with a gunshot wound to his left leg. The Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating the incident, but no details about the shooter are currently known.



Authorities are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot on Thursday evening near a northwest Atlanta apartment complex.

What we know:

Officers were called to Grady Memorial Hospital around 6 p.m. on May 15 in reference to a gunshot victim, according to a preliminary statement from the Atlanta Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the teenage boy with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

He was alert, conscious, and breathing as medical staff provided treatment.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred near The Commons, located in the 3000 block of Middleton Road NW near Boulder Park Drive SW.

The boy reportedly transported himself to the hospital following the incident.

What we don't know:

The name of the teen has not been released.

No details about the shooter were immediately known.

The department’s Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with details about this incident should contact the Atlanta Police Department.