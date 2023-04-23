Big day for Atlanta's professional sports teams

Image 1 of 7 ▼ ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 21: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks draws a foul from Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter of Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 21, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

If there's a good day to be an Atlanta sports fan, today is the day. The Braves, Hawks and Five Stripes are all playing games at home today.

ATLANTA BRAVES

The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. will take on Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The game at Truist Park will be shown on the MLB Network and can be streamed on Fubo. Max Friend is the starting pitcher. Cristian Javier is the starting pitcher for the Astros. They are hoping to avoid a sweep. After today, they will play 4es against the Marlins at home.

ATLANTA UNITED

Atlanta United is taking on Chicago Fire inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Atlanta United's current record is 4-1-3 and they need to defeat Chicago. After tonight, they will head to Nashville and then Miami. The game starts at 4:30 p.m.

The game will be shown on Apple TV and FOX Sports.

ATLANTA HAWKS

The Boston Celtics will try to rebound against the Atlanta Hawks today in game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. The game is being played at State Farm Arena and tipoff is set for 7 p.m. The Celtics currently lead in the series 2-1. They dropped Game 3 on Friday 130-122. Hawks' Trae Young had one of his best playoff games with 32 points, 9 dimes and 6 boards. Dejounte Murray had 25 points.

The game is being shown on ESPN and can ben streamed on Fubo.

