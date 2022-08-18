Atlanta Hawks 2022-23 schedule release video gets up in your grill

NBA teams released their 2022-23 schedules in creative ways on Wednesday afternoon, but the Atlanta Hawks' video brought shiny smiles to fans' faces.

The Hawks' release video use custom grillz to reveal the team's upcoming opponents, designed by artist Scotty ATL.

"It means the world to me to collaborate with the Hawks and rep my hometown by wearing the ATLANTA grill in this video," said Scotty ATL. "Having been a fan of the Hawks since when Dominique Wilkins was playing for the team, I can’t think of a greater way to be stamped in the city of Atlanta. For the Hawks to say that they are rolling with me means a whole lot to me and on a lot of levels, I feel like it solidifies my company as being official to my city and to the world."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 09: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after hitting a three-point basket in double overtime against the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena on February 09, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly ac (Getty Images) Expand

Scotty ATL, an Atlanta native, is a musical artist and founder of "Grillz by Scotty" in 2018. He has designed grillz for Hollywood and hip hop stars Issa Rae, T.I., CeeLo Green, Trinidad James, Rich Homie Quan and Killer Mike.

The Hawks open the season against the Houston Rockets on Oct. 19 at State Farm Arena. The full schedule is on the team's official website.

Expectations are high for the Hawks, who are coming off a playoff appearance. The franchise is two years removed from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Hawks' biggest offseason addition is guard Dejounte Murray.

Trae Young was named to All-NBA third team for 1st time in his career.