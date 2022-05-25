Trae Young named to All-NBA team for 1st time in career

article

The Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young's season may be over, but he has a lot to celebrate with a major milestone.

Tuesday, Young was selected to the All-NBA team for the first time in his career.

The star point guard was selected to All-NBA third team, joining the likes of LeBron James, Chris Paul, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Pascal Siakam.

That honor comes with a nice paycheck. Young will earn an additional $35.4 million in his rookie scale contract for being named to the team.

He is the first Hawks player to be named to an All-NBA team since the 2010-11 season, when Al Horford was picked for the third team.

Young responded to the news by saying he was going to "represent the best I can."

Advertisement

This season, the 23-year-old became only the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists - with an average of 28.4 points and 9.7 assists in the regular season.