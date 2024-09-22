Atlanta Falcons vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, Taylor Swift

article

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 22, and many Taylor Swift fans, known as Swifties, are wondering if the pop star will make another appearance to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift, who is currently taking a break from her "Eras Tour," has already been spotted at the Chiefs' first two games of the season. She watched the Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 15 and was also in the stands for their victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5.

Swift's support for the Chiefs is nothing new, as she attended several of their games last season, including flying across nine time zones from Tokyo to witness the team win the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

With her tour resuming on Oct. 18 in Miami, Swift still has plenty of time to attend more games and cheer for Kelce and the Chiefs.

As for the game, this will be the first matchup between the Falcons and the Chiefs since 2020. The Chiefs won that game, 17-14.

The Falcons had a big win against the Eagles on the road in Week 2 on Monday Night Football.

The Chiefs are currently 2-0 and the Falcons are 1-1.

Game Details:

Matchup : Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date : Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024

Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

How to Watch:

Fans are eager to see both the game and whether Swift will make another appearance to support Kelce and the Chiefs.