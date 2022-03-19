Atlanta Braves sign Kenley Jansen to 1-year, $16 million contract, adding to bullpen

article

The frenzy of Atlanta Braves transactions continued after the club's first Grapefruit League game on Friday.

The team announced the signing of former Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen on Friday night.

The Braves said the contract is worth $16 million over one year.

Jansen has only played for the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.

FREDDIE FREEMAN STUNG BY ATLANTA DEPARTURE

He's had at least 33 saves in the previous seven full seasons (he had 11 during the shortened 2020 season). IN 2021, his 38 saves were the second-most in the National League. Jansen finished 2021 with a 2.22 ERA after slipping above the 3.00 mark the previous three seasons. He has a 2.37 career ERA.

On Wednesday, the Braves also announced the team signed right-handed reliever Tyler Thornburg to a one-year, $900,000 major-league contract.

The Braves moved Jay Jackson and Kirby Yates to the 60-day injured list to make room for Jansen and Thornburg. The righty's history is riddled with injuries, dating back to 2017 when he had surgery to alleviate thoracic outlet syndrome. He had Tommy John surgery in September 2020, which forced him to miss the 2021 season.

The Braves front office has made a concerted effort to add impact relief pitchers. That trend began with the signing of Georgia native Collin McHugh to a two-year contract worth $10 million guaranteed, with a $6 million club option for 2024 and $1 million buyout.

