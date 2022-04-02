Braves reliever Luke Jackson has damaged ligament in right arm, team evaluating

article

One of the members of the Atlanta Braves' "night shift" may miss some extended time.

The club announced an MRI on right-handed pitcher Luke Jackson's pitching arm revealed damage to his ulnar collateral ligament.

The Braves said he'd undergo further evaluation to determine the next steps.

If he requires Tommy John surgery to repair his elbow, he would likely miss the entire 2022 season.

Jackson was a dependable reliever for Atlanta in 2021 with a 1.98 ERA in 63 and two-thirds innings.

Jackson made three appearances during the World Series. He shut out the Astros across 3 and two-thirds innings with four strikeouts. He pitched in Game 3 and Game 4 at Truist Park and retired the side in order during both appearances.

Jackson is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and will be 31 in August.

The Braves have made some recent moves to add to the bullpen since Spring Training began. Atlanta signed longtime Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Kenley Jansen and Georgia native Collin McHugh.

