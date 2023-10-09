Braves hope to re-awaken the bats in NLDS Game 2

article

One game does not make a series, especially in the NLDS. It’s a best-of-five series.

ATLANTA BRAVES LOOKING TO TAKE BACK SERIES IN NLDS GAME 2

The NL East Champions Braves (104-58) take on the Wild Card winning Phillies (90-72) for Game 2 at Truist Park on Monday evening at 6:07 p.m.

Going into Monday’s NLDS Game 2

The Phillies have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Max Fried (8-1, 2.55 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) is expected to be on the mound for the Braves and Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.56 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 212 strikeouts) for the Phillies.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 54 home runs while slugging .604. Ozzie Albies is 15-for-41 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm has 31 doubles and 20 home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 10-for-26 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

In the last 10 games, the Braves went 6-4, with a .269 batting average, 4.90 ERA, and outscored opponents by three runs. The Phillies went 7-3, with a .229 batting average, 2.93 ERA, and outscored opponents by 16 runs in their last 10 games.

Atlanta has a 52-29 record in home games and a 104-58 record overall. The Braves lead MLB play with 307 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Philadelphia is 90-72 overall and 41-40 on the road. The Phillies rank eighth in MLB play with 220 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Monday's game is the 15th meeting between these teams this season. The Braves are ahead 8-6 in the season series.

Braves-Phillies: Some interesting stats

This will be the 2498th time in their franchises’ history the two teams will meet on the diamond. The Braves and Phillies are close to being equally matched in overall win-loses, but the Braves do have a near 2% better win record.

During the 2023 regular season, the two met for 13 games in which the Braves have an 8-5 record. The Braves actually did better on the road against the Phillies with a 5-1 record and a 3-4 record at home.

The Braves have not lost more than 2 games in a row against the Phillies since 2021, when Atlanta would go on to become the World Series Champions.