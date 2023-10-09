Atlanta Braves looking to take back series in NLDS Game 2

The Braves are looking for redemption in Game 2 of the NLDS after getting shut out by the Phillies over the weekend.

In a playoff rematch between division rivals, the 104-win Braves find themselves in exactly the same position as a year ago: trailing the Phillies after the opener at Truist Park.

In 2022, the Phillies knocked off the Braves 3-1 on the way to an improbable World Series appearance. Now, they’re up again heading to Game 2 of the best-of-five series Monday night in Atlanta.

As usual, Bryce Harper was right in the middle of things. He reached base in all four at-bats and gave the Phillies some breathing room with a liner into the right-field seats off 20-game winner Spencer Strider in the sixth inning.

The Braves’ offense had been shining all season, tying the major league record with 307 homers while averaging more than 5.8 runs per game.

They came up empty to start the postseason, enduring their first shutout since May 12 — and their first all season at Truist Park. They became the first team to lead the majors in runs and get shut out in their postseason opener since the 2001 Mariners.

"I think it was more their pitching than our hitting," Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Wild-card series hero Bryson Stott broke a scoreless tie with a run-scoring single in the fourth, driving in Harper with an unearned run after a wild pickoff throw by Strider.

Harper padded the lead all by himself by going deep off Spencer, who is 8-0 with a 1.90 ERA against the Phillies in the regular season but dropped to 0-2 against them in the postseason.

Strider went seven innings, allowing one earned run on five hits with eight strikeouts.

The mood turned ugly in the eighth when the Phillies tacked on their final run courtesy of catcher interference against Sean Murphy. J.T. Realmuto fouled off a pitch with the bases loaded, but his bat barely nicked Murphy’s mitt to force in a run.

After the call was reviewed and upheld, there was a brief delay when a handful of fans threw trash on the field.

Snitker and Murphy had no complaints about the call, and the Braves manager ripped the fans who littered the outfield.

"There’s no excuse for that," Snitker said. "It’s scary because those water bottles, when they come, they’re like grenades. It could really seriously injure one of our players."

Now Braves fans are hoping the team will reverse their fortunes as Max Fried heads to the mound to start in Game 2. The Phillies will counter with right-hander Zack Wheeler, who got the win in Game 1 of the wild-card series against Miami by allowing just one run over 6 1/3 innings. Wheeler is a native of Smyrna — not far from the Braves’ stadium.

Monday night's game will start at 6:07 and will feature Grammy Award-winning country singer Jason Isbell throwing out the ceremonial first pitch and Third Day's Mac Powell performing the National Anthem.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.