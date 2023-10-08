Braves fall short in postseason opener against Phillies

Braves fans had high hopes as they gathered at Truist Park for the postseason opener against the Phillies, but unfortunately, their enthusiasm didn't translate into a victory. The team fell to the Phillies with a final score of 3-1, marking a rough start to the postseason.

Fans from far and wide flocked to the stadium, some even enduring long drives of five to six hours to be part of the action. They came prepared to support their team, but the outcome left them disappointed.

Even before entering the stadium, the energy surrounding the Braves was noticeable. The rivalry with the Philadelphia Phillies was intense, especially after the Phillies eliminated the Braves from the playoffs last year.

One dedicated fan, David Jones, attended the game despite a broken leg, refusing to let the injury deter him from witnessing the action in person. He remained hopeful that this year would bring a different result.

"My wife and I were celebrating our 20th anniversary last October," he said. "It broke my heart, but not this year."

The distance didn't deter the Burnett family who brought three generations from Oxford, Mississippi all the way to Truist Park to support their beloved Braves. While they were cautiously optimistic about the team's prospects, they told FOX 5 they were managing their expectations.

"Let’s not put the cart before the horse," John Burnett said. "Hopefully, fingers crossed, we’ll be back in a few weeks."

Game One didn't go as fans had hoped, resulting in a loss for the home team.

"Drove four hours to see a loss, but it’s okay, I had fun," 13-year-old Braves fan John Kirkpatrick said.

Pamela and Michal Garvey, a mother and daughter duo, shared a laugh, noting the team was known for its ability to come through in clutch situations.

"They know how to clench it. When it really comes down to the wire, that’s what they’re good at," they said. "But, I was hoping they’d start early."

Despite the disappointment of Game One, fans remain hopeful for Game Two and the games to come.