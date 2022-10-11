What Braves fans need to know before Game 2 of NLDS at Truist Park

The ambitious road to back-to-back championships got off to bumpy start on Tuesday at Truist Park. The sentiment "you can't win them all" filled the air as the Braves lost despite a 9th-inning rally.

Fans that came to Atlanta grab another "W" in the Postseason, left disappointed, but not disheartened.

"The Braves have battled all year. I'm ready to watch them battle again," said fan Courtney Patrick.

Patrick is certain her Braves will bounce back for Game 2.

"We're used to being back…We're used to battling," she said, adding that she think they can win not just the game, but the series.

Her son, Coleman, is also confident.

"Cause they're the best," he said.

What will the weather be like for Game 2 of the NLDS?

Wednesday does not appear to be a total washout. That according to FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley who is tracking an area of moisture expected to more through metro Atlanta during the afternoon hours.

The clouds will be increasing overnight into Wednesday morning with several rounds of showers expected throughout the day.

The expected rain may delay Wednesday's game, but it is not expected to wash it out.

It looks like clearer skies during the early evening hours, but come overnight, another round of rain moves into the state.

Temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s most of the day.

Where can Game 1 of the NLDS between the Braves and the Phillies be seen?

The Braves can be seen battling the Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on FOX 5 Atlanta and FS1.

Game 2 on Wednesday is scheduled to start with first pitch at 4:35 p.m.

Pre-game coverage of Game 2 begins at 4 p.m.

The games also can be seen 90 minutes after the last pitch on mlb.tv.

What should those attending Game 1 of the NLDS know?

Security at Truist Park, the Battery, and the surrounding area will be tightened.

Those traveling around the area should expect delays, especially along Interstates 75 and 285.

All gates open at 2 p.m.

Pre-game ceremonies start just after 4 p.m.

The first pitch is at 4:35 p.m.

COBB COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY READY FOR BRAVES BASEBALL CROWDS

All Braves lots are pre-purchased permit-only. That can be found at braves.com/parking.

Each lot has a different opening time, all will be open four hours before the game. To find out when each lot opens, braves.com/parkingtimes

For more information about attending a Braves game at Truist Park, including the bag policy, visit braves.com/atoz.

How do the Braves stack up to the Phillies ahead of Game 2 of the NLDS?

Of course, Tuesday was an uncharacteristic day for the reigning World Series champions.

Braves ace Max Fried didn't fare well, surrendering eight hits and six runs -- four earned -- in just 3 1/3 innings. It was his shortest outing since April 7, 2021 at Washington. The two-time Gold Glove winner made a rare error in the third that helped the Phillies score twice and take a 4-1 lead.

Dansby Swanson struck out with teammtes on first and second to end the inning, two of nine runners stranded by the Braves in a 7-6 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of their NL Division Series on Tuesday. Atlanta was 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Atlanta's offense, meanwhile, couldn't deliver enough big hits. Swanson struck out four times and stranded four before hitting a double in the ninth and scoring on Matt Olson's three-run homer -- a too-little, too-late comeback try.

Atlanta, coming off its fifth consecutive NL East title, will turn to starter Kyle Wright, the major leagues' only 20-game winner, in Game 2 on Wednesday to try and prove they're the same team that went 78-34 after June 1, the best record in the majors over that stretch.

The Braves took some solace in knowing they lost Game 1 of the NLDS last year to Milwaukee before running off five wins in a row. They beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games in the NLCS and won the World Series in six games over Houston.

Wright will be opposed by Phillies RH Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.87), who grew up in suburban Atlanta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report