Cobb County Public Safety ready for Braves baseball crowds

The Atlanta Braves are ready to being post season play. They take on the Phillies Tuesday at Truist Park. Game 1 is sold out and there will be numerous fans at The Battery to take in all the excitement.

With tens of thousands of people all in one general location, Cobb County Public Safety has been preparing for this day for months to ensure everyone is safe.

Monday, Cobb County Public Safety officials had one final meeting to make sure they are ready for the huge crowd. They to make sure all their bases were covered when it came to traffic flow, crowd management and most importantly making sure everyone can enjoy the game safely.

"You've seen throughout the country all the things that can happen at a large event, so we have to be prepared for anything," said Cobb County Fire Deputy Chief Carl Crumbley.

Deputy Chief Crumbley has been plan that involves multiple agencies

"Fire department, police department including Marietta and Smyrna, DOT, 911, Information Services, everyone coming together to formulate one plan of action for the playoffs," said Chief Crumbley.

They are looking at last year. What went right, what could have gone better and what they need to do this time around. Chief Crumbley says they started planning right after the World Series celebrations were over.

"We had a lot to learn from that experience, but we did a lot of things well. We recognize there were several areas of improvement on the planning side," said Chief Crumbley.

IIndividual departments also had to do some shuffling with their staff.

"We're using staff that's off duty and our administrative staff stepping into roles so we don't impact our response division, and I know the police are doing something similar," said Chief Crumbley.

With plans in place, County officials say they are ready for game day.

"We're really excited about the playoffs," said Chief Crumbley.