Braves fans ready to enjoy Game 1 of NLDS at Truist Park

The Braves are gearing up for the post season and so are their fans.

Braves fans will tell you: It feels good to watch October Baseball.

"We’re back to battle baby," a young fan, Ari, said. "Let’s go Atlanta! Ocuña!"

People love the Braves from all across this country. Just about everyone FOX 5 interviewed Monday at the Battery outside of Truist Park was an out-of-state Braves fan, in town for fall break.

"Let’s go Braves! Let’s go bravos," a fan yelled as he walked out of the Club House.

BATTLE-TESTED BRAVES BEGIN QUEST TO REPEAT AS SERIES CHAMPS

Monday's fans are convinced Tuesday's game one of the NLDS marks the start of another star-studded post season.

Another family from Florida, in for fall break, stocked up on hats with that large, cursive "A."

"I’m here getting some new Braves gear all the way down from Nashville, Tennesee to come for the game we’re super excited. Got the kiddos. Tomorrow we’re hoping for that dub," Ryes Ali said.

The first of many wins, Ari hopes.

"I’m just really excited about his post season. I feel really good about," he said.

What will the weather be like for Game 1 of the NLDS?

The FOX 5 Storm Team says Tuesday afternoon’s weather should be near-perfect. Highs will be in the 70s with a few passing clouds.

That changes overnight into Wednesday morning becoming mostly cloudy. Truist Park could see some showers in the afternoon during game time, but hopefully those will stay further south. Expect mild temperatures in the afternoon.

What should those attending Game 1 of the NLDS know?

Security at Truist Park, the Battery, and the surrounding area will be tightened for the next few days.

Those traveling around the area should expect delays, especially along Interstates 75 and 285.

All gates open at 11 a.m.

Pre-game ceremonies start around 12:40 p.m.

The first pitch is at 1:07 p.m.

All Braves lots are pre-purchased permit-only. That can be found at braves.com/parking.

Each lot has a different opening time. To find out when each lot opens, braves.com/parkingtimes

For more information about attending a Braves game at Truist Park, including the bag policy, visit braves.com/atoz.

Where can Game 1 of the NLDS between the Braves and the Phillies be seen?

The first two games will be broadcast on FOX 5 Atlanta.

Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday at 1:07 p.m. and Game 2 will start at 4:35 p.m.

Pre-game coverage of Game 1 begins at 12:30 p.m.

Both games will be played at Truist Park.

The games also can be seen on FS1 and can be seen 90 minutes after the last pitch on mlb.tv.

How do the Braves stack up to the Phillies ahead of Game 1 of the NLDS?

The Braves were 24-27 in day games this year. They were 77-34 in night games. Atlanta stole the NL East pennant away from the Mets in the last series of the season and won 101 games. They were seeded second in the postseason behind the Dodgers.

The Phillies have gone 8-12 against the Braves in the last 20 meetings. They haven't played at home since Sept. 25, when the Braves won an 11-inning game to split a four-game set.

The 6th-seeded wildcard team finished third in the NL East with a .537 winning percentage this season and beat the St. Louis Cardinals in two games to move onto Atlanta.