Atlanta Braves host Cincinnati Reds for makeup game at Truist Park

The Braves are preparing for what they hope to be an easy hometown win against the Cincinnati Reds tonight. This is a makeup game because of the doubleheader that was postponed back in July due to inclement weather at Truist Park.

The game starts at 6:40 p.m. with All-Star Marzell Ozuna leading the way.

The Braves are coming into this on a high after winning 4-3 against the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday night. The team is currently second only to the Phillies in the NL East and looking to snag the last NL Wildcard spot.

Next up: After Monday night's game, the Braves will head to Washington to take on the Nationals at 6:45 pm. on Tuesday.