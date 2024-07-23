Flash flood warning: Standing water on I-285 shuts down all lanes at GA-400 exit

article

Cars are at a standstill at an eastbound exit on Interstate 285 where flooding has all lanes of traffic backed up.

Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) cameras over the Georgia 400 exit showed emergency vehicles blocking motorists on Tuesday evening as heavy rainwater pooled in the roadway. The Sandy Springs Police Department confirmed drains in the area were clogged.

While no injuries have been reported, police said four trees were down.

It's not clear when that part of the interstate could reopen.

FOX 5 Atlanta is monitoring the situation closely.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

Flash flood warning for Cobb County

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for southern Cobb County including Atlanta, Marietta, Sandy Springs, Smyrna, Vinings and Mableton until 10 p.m.

FOX 5 Live VIPIR indicated between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain fell in the area as of 7 p.m. and an additional half inch to an inch of rain is still possible.

Drivers are asked to go above water on roadways. Residents should monitor small creeks and streams as well as Chattahoochee River, Rottenwood Creek, Sweetwater Creek, Butternut Creek and Nickajack Creek.

Elsewhere, a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for northwestern DeKalb County, east central Fulton County, and northern Gwinnett County until 9:45 p.m.

As of 6:39 p.m., FOX 5 Live VIPIR indicated between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain fell in the area with the expectation of an additional 1 to 2 inches possible.

This warned area includes Atlanta, Lawrenceville, Peachtree Corners, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Dunwoody, Duluth, Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Buford, Chamblee, Norcross, Doraville, Braselton, Berkeley Lake, Rest Haven, North Atlanta, Mechanicsville, Hog Mountain and Chastain Memorial Park.