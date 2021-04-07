How to win $1,000 on the Masters absolutely for free

article

The fading sunlight of November has been replaced by April’s warmth.

After moving to the fall in 2020, the Masters is back in its normal spot on the calendar, ready to welcome golf’s best and provide the first major test of the 2021 calendar year. While Tiger Woods will not be in attendance at Augusta this week, the new crop of stars in the sport will take center stage and try to add to some growing legacies.

And you have a chance to win big yourself by playing the FOX Super 6 Augusta contest! Answer all six questions about Rounds 1 and 2, and you could win the $1,000 grand prize – and best of all, it's absolutely free.

Just download the FOX Super 6 app on your phone or tablet device to play now!

To help you make your picks, here are six things you should keep in mind as the Masters tees off on Thursday.

Advertisement

Dustin Time again?

After knocking on the door in the tournament closest to his home in Columbia, Dustin Johnson blew the doors off the soft Augusta course last November by posting a 20-under to win his first green jacket.

The first-round 65 that Johnson carded in 2020 insured that he was going to go wire-to-wire in very forgiving conditions. And wouldn't you know it – one of the FOX Super 6 questions involves what score will Johnson shoot in the first round.

The last two times out at Augusta, Johnson has gone 65 and 68 on the opening day, snapping a stretch of seven times in eight years that he shot in the 70s.

Bryson's "Grip It And Rip It" spectacular

There isn’t a player in golf right now more entertaining than Bryson DeChambeau, who has made the sport about playing angles and the shortest point being a straight line – even if it's over water.

Augusta is more forgiving than some courses because of the different layers of cut off the fairway, but if you think that it’s a given that DeChambeau will make this a steady diet of made farewells, consider that he’s 118th on tour on fairways hit.

Take a long shot

One of the questions in this week's FOX Super 6 contest asks which of the following golfers will finish Round 2 in the best position: Gary Woodland (2019 US Open champion), Shane Lowry (2019 Open Champion), Carlos Ortiz (ranked 47th in the official world golf rankings), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Two victories on the European tour since November), and Ryan Palmer (first Masters since 2015).

Of those five, Woodland’s game may play the best at Augusta and he may be the best guy to choose in this spot.

Go low or go home?

Last year’s 65 in the first round by Johnson was a premonition of what Augusta was going to give in the easy November conditions. But there's little chance that will be the case this week.

Usually, the powers that be at Augusta National tend to make some tweaks to reduce scoring after their course gets scored upon. If the weather keeps the course dry, conditions could be fast, and greens could be treacherous. Keep that in mind when you're picking a winner.

Amateur hour

One of the great traditions of the tournament is the fight for lowest-scoring amateur at the very event that the sport's ultimate amateur – Bobby Jones – helped to found.

This year, with COVID-19 having cut into the amateur season in 2019, only three will be on the course – Tyler Strafaci (2020 US Amateur champion), Charles Osborne (runner up at the 2020 US Amateur) and Joe Long (Amateur Champion at Royal Birkdale).

The dilemma is how all of them will handle Augusta’s pressure to earn the low amateur honor.

Staking a position

The final question for FOX Super 6 asks which golfer will finish Round 2 in the best position between defending champion Johnson, Tony Finau, DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, or a tie.

If Johnson runs out again, nobody will catch him, but it's incredibly difficult to win at Augusta in two straight tournaments, particularly with how different the course will be this week compared to November. McElroy has been really inconsistent this season, so that’s not a great pick, either.

The hunch here is that Thomas will be the leader in the clubhouse on cut day, especially after looking so strong in winning the Players Championship.

Download the FOX Super 6 app now to predict the outcomes of the biggest events in sports, and you could win thousands of dollars absolutely for free each and every week. Just download and play!

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the US, excluding WA. 18 and older. See terms and conditions at foxsuper6.com. Sponsored by TSG Interactive US Services Limited.