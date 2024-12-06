YSL RICO case: Prosecutors drop charges against 6 defendants

The Brief Six defendants arrested as part of Fulton County's RICO indictment of Young Slime Life have had their charges dropped. Prosecutors asked the court to drop charges days after a jury found two defendants not guilty of gang and murder charges. There are still several defendants facing charges in connection with the original May 2022 indictment.



Prosecutors have dropped charges against six defendants arrested as part of Fulton County's gang and racketeering investigation into the Young Slime Life.

The six defendants had previously had their cases severed from the main trial, which finished on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked the court for an order of nolle prosequi, meaning the case would be voluntarily dismissed without prosecution.

The DA's Office requested that charges be dismissed against Jayden "Settrip" Myrick, Kahlieff "Bobby Hunt" Adams, Damone "Bali" Blalock, Javaris "Tuda" Bradford, Justin Cobb, and Jevon "4Tray" Fleetwood.

The six men were among the 28 arrested as part of a sweeping indictment accusing them of conspiring to violate Georgia's Racketeering Influence and Corrupt Organizations Act while acting as part of Young Slime Life, or YSL, which prosecutors alleged was a criminal street gang.

During the trial, Adams, who is serving life without parole for murder, was accused of conducting a hand-to-hand drug deal during court after officials said they caught him giving Young Thug , a Grammy-winning artist whose real name is Jeffery Williams, a Percocet while the rapper was sitting next to his attorney.

Plea deals in the YSL RICO case

Nine of the defendants, including the rapper Gunna , accepted plea deals before the trial began. Williams pleaded guilty in October after months in court to gang, drug and gun charges. He was set free on probation. Three others pleaded guilty during the trial as well.

At the end of the trial, only two defendants remained, Deamonte Kendrick, who raps as Yak Gotti, and Shannon Stillwell. Kendrick was acquitted of all charges and Stillwell was found guilty only of gun possession.

On Wednesday, Jimmy Carlton Winfrey, also known as Peewee Roscoe, accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to RICO, drug, and gun charges.

Winfrey was indicted for the 2015 shooting of Lil Wayne's tour bus, which was cited as part of the prosecution's case. He received a 10-year sentence with 16 months to serve for the RICO charge, 16 months for the drug charge, and 7 years of probation for the gun charge. He also received credit for time served.

Remaining defendants in the YSL RICO case

Charges against several others indicted in 2022 remain pending. Here is who we believe are the remaining defendants:

Damekion Garlington (Dee or SXarefaxe)

Charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO

Attempted murder (Rashawn "YFN Lucci" Bennett inside Fulton County Jail)

2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity

Murder (2022 murder of Shymel Drinks)

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Demise McMullen (Nard)

Charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO

Murder (2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr.)

Tenquarius Mender (Nard or Stunner)

Charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO

Possession of a weapon by an incarcerated individual

Possession of a telecommunication device by an incarcerated individual

Participation in criminal street gang activity

Jimmy Winfrey (Roscoe)

Charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO

Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Participation in criminal street gang activity

Christian Eppinger (Bhris)

Status: Serving time on previous charges.

Charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO

Armed robbery

Hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree

2 counts of possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer

Theft by taking

2 counts of attempted murder

2 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

3 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity

Conspiracy to commit a crime

Miles Farley (Slato or Lil Miles)

Status: Only defendant granted bond despite facing a murder charge.

Charges: Conspiracy to violate RICO

Murder

2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony