Your 1st look inside this year’s Tossed Out Treasures

You didn’t really think we’d go a year without shopping at Tossed Out Treasures, did you?

Longtime Good Day Atlanta viewers know that the annual fundraiser is one of our favorite events — both because of its mission of supporting the community, and for the great deals to be found inside!

Tossed Out Treasures was created back in 1992 by The Sandy Springs Society, a women’s group which supports various nonprofit organizations throughout Sandy Springs. During the three-day event, the Society sells off gently-used upscale items — all of which have been donated — and then gives the proceeds to community organizations.

So, what kind of items are we talking about? For starters, there are designer clothes, luxury accessories and jewelry, furniture and antiques, books and electronics, and tons of toys for kids. We can tell you from experience: most of the inventory is gone at the end of the weekend. But if anything is left over, the Society donates it to local charities.

The sale’s location changes just about every year, so here’s the important part: this year’s Tossed Out Treasures is happening at 5920 Roswell Road, Suite C203, in Sandy Springs. The sale is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16, and noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 17. For more information on Tossed Out Treasures and The Sandy Springs Society, click here.