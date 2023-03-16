Tossed Out Treasures: New location, same big savings

Designer dresses? Yes. Televisions and Blu-ray players? Yes. Toys and games? Yes.

Paying full price? No way.

One of our favorite annual "treasure hunting" events is back this weekend — and while the location is new, the big savings are not.

Tossed Out Treasures returns to Sandy Springs Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19, taking over the former Office Depot space at the Hammond Exchange Shopping Center on Roswell Road (between Petco and Marshalls).

If you’re a longtime Good Day Atlanta, you’ve no doubt seen our mornings at Tossed Out Treasures over the past several years. But in case you’re new around here, the annual fundraising event is organized by The Sandy Springs Society, a women’s group which supports various nonprofit organizations throughout Sandy Springs. The Society sells off gently-used upscale items (all of which are donated) during the event, and all the proceeds go right back into the community.

So, what kinds of items are we talking about? Shoppers will find an eclectic inventory including women’s and men’s clothing, children’s items, electronics, furniture, home decor, and kitchenware.

This year’s Tossed Out Treasures — the 30th, by the way! — runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and Noon to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hammond Exchange Shopping Center is located at 5934 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. For more information on the event, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a sneak peek at this year’s big sale!



