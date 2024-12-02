Young Thug's sister claims new music is coming from award-winning rapper

article

Atlanta rapper Young Thug is reportedly gearing up for a return to the music scene following his nearly year-long trial in Fulton County. Since his release from Fulton County Jail in October, Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, has maintained a low profile. However, a family member has confirmed that the rapper is back in the studio.

In a Thanksgiving Day post on social media, Young Thug’s sister gave fans an update, saying he is taking time to mentally heal from his jail experience but is actively working on new music. "My brother is going crazy with the new music," she wrote, promising fans, "I promise y’all won’t be disappointed."

Since his release, Young Thug has been reconnecting with old friends and collaborators.

On Nov. 3, he posted a cryptic message on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "WHAM LET'S DROP ONE OF THESE RATS PETER." While some interpreted the statement as a controversial comment about Gunna, who has faced accusations of cooperating with authorities, others believed it hinted at a potential collaboration with rapper Lil Baby.

Additionally, Young Thug visited T.I., who joked he was coming out of retirement, at least for one night.

Young Thug’s most recent album, Business Is Business, was released in June while he was incarcerated.