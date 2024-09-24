Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: Court ends early after witness complains of pain

On Monday, Quindarrius Zachary, also known as D or Lil' D, resumed his testimony Monday in the trial of rapper Young Thug and his associates in Fulton County.

Zachary had been arrested earlier on a material witness warrant and confined to his mother's home over the weekend. During his testimony, Zachary claimed that he was under the influence of strong pain medication on Friday and did not remember much of what he had said. He told the court he had been on Percocet and morphine, which affected his memory.

Throughout Monday’s session, Zachary repeatedly expressed difficulty in recalling details, particularly about the 2015 retaliatory shootings the prosecution is linking to the alleged YSL gang. He frequently answered "I don't know" when questioned by Assistant Chief District Attorney Adrianne Love. His health issues and requests for medication further complicated the proceedings, and Zachary claimed that his conditions, including ADHD and autism, impacted his ability to testify accurately. At one point, he stated that the court had not properly understood his background before involving him.

Assistant Chief DA Adrianne Love expressed frustration to the judge, suggesting that Zachary’s behavior was hindering the prosecution’s ability to present key evidence to the jury.

The day in court ended early as Zachary complained of pain and stated that he needed drugs, after which he was reportedly taken to a hospital, though he allegedly did not stay due to a lack of available space. It is unknown if he will return to the witness stand on Tuesday.

Young Thug and 27 others were indicted in 2022 for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) law and committing multiple violent crimes. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), the trial for Young Thug and several co-defendants began in November 2023. It is now the longest trial in Georgia history. Prosecutors are attempting to prove that YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous offenses, including murder. The defendants maintain that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is the name of a record label founded by Young Thug. Young Thug is facing eight criminal charges. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and more.



