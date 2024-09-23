Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: Quindarrius Zachary returns to the stand Monday morning

Quindarrius Zachary, also known as D or Lil D, is expected to return to the witness stand Monday morning in the Young Thug and YSL trial in Fulton County.

Zachary was arrested two weeks ago on a material witness warrant. After being confined in the Fulton County Jail over the weekend, his attorney pleaded with the court to release Zachary due to his ongoing health issues.

Zachary finally testified last Friday and was questioned for several hours by Assistant Chief District Attorney Adrianne Love.

He was then ordered to be confined to his mother's house over the weekend and instructed to stay off the internet and social media.

Zachary has been mentioned several times during the trial. According to recent testimony from Antonio "Mounk Tounk" Sledge, Zachary was involved in a 2015 drive-by shooting along with Damekion Garlington, targeting a suspected rival gang member.

Young Thug and 27 others were indicted in 2022 for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) law and committing multiple violent crimes. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), the trial for Young Thug and several co-defendants began in November 2023. It is now the longest trial in Georgia history. Prosecutors are attempting to prove that YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous offenses, including murder. The defendants maintain that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is the name of a record label founded by Young Thug. Young Thug is facing eight criminal charges. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and more.