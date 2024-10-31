YSL defendant Yak Gotti rejects plea deal, attorney says

article

Yak Gotti has rejected the latest plea deal from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office in the YSL trial, according to his attorney.

Douglas Weinstein, who represents Gotti, stated his client "fully intends to take this to the jury and get our not guilty verdicts and go home."

The trial has been on pause since last week, when a witness inadvertently read aloud a hashtag implicating one of the defendants, prompting defense attorneys to request a mistrial. Judge Paige Reese Whitaker stated that, if granted, the mistrial would be without prejudice, allowing the state to retry the case.

Since the incident, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office has been in negotiations with defense attorneys about plea deals. Details about the potential deals were limited until Tuesday, when one of the defendants accepted a plea in exchange for most of his charges being dropped.

Previous plea deals in YSL RICO trial

The developments come a day after two co-defendants in the trial entered plea deals for their charges.

Rodalius Ryan, also known as Lil Rod, and Marquavius Huey, known as Qua, took deals Wednesday afternoon in the Fulton County court.

Ryan, 18, pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiring to violate the state’s anti-racketeering law. His plea on Wednesday meant that his 10-year sentence for the RICO charge would be commuted to time already served, enabling him to concentrate on appealing a murder conviction he received at the age of 15.

One of Ryan’s attorneys, Leah Abbasi, said they "categorically and adamantly deny that YSL is the criminal dangerous street gang which it’s been made out to be." She said her client was making the best decision for his future.

Huey’s plea deal came shortly after Ryan’s. Initially indicted on 19 charges including violating the RICO Act, multiple counts of armed robbery, and participation in a criminal street gang, Huey saw some charges dropped or reduced.

One of Huey’s attorneys, Careton Matthews Sr., said they "emphatically and categorically deny" some of the allegations read out by the prosecutor but they recognize that there is enough evidence to support the counts he was pleading guilty to. He also pointed out that his client has already been in custody for about four years, which should count against his nine years in custody.

The judge sentenced him to 25 years, of which he will only serve nine in prison, and cautioned him to not violate the terms of his agreement.

"You are getting a huge opportunity to turn your life around," she told him, noting that he will likely be out of prison in just a few years.

On Tuesday, 29-year-old Quamarvious Nichols, accepted a plea deal. All but one charge against Nichols were dropped in exchange for his guilty plea to a RICO charge.

Remaining defendants in the YSL RICO Trial

After the plea deals, only three defendants remain on trial, Young Thug, Deamonte "Yak Gotti" Kendrick, and Shannon Stillwell.

Jeffery Williams (Young Thug or Slime): Conspiracy to violate RICO, 2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, 3 counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a machine gun.

Deamonte Kendrick (Yak Gotti): Conspiracy to violate RICO, murder (2015 murder of Donovan Thomas), participation in criminal street gang activity, 3 counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a machine gun, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of a felony involving the use or possession of a firearm.

Shannon Stillwell (Shannon Jackson or SB): Conspiracy to violate RICO, 2 counts of murder (2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr. and 2022 murder of Shymel Drinks), 2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of a felony involving the use or possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

FOX 5 Atlanta has been following this trial for nearly a year following a jury selection process that took almost 10 months. It's now the longest running trial in the history of Georgia.