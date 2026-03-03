74-year-old Covington man pleads guilty to violent assault of missing woman

article

The Brief Arnithal Freeman, 74, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated battery and stalking of Debra Ashby. Freeman pleaded guilty to multiple violent charges just as jury selection was scheduled to begin. Although Ashby’s remains were recovered in 2022, her cause of death remains undetermined and the investigation is ongoing.



A 74-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to the violent assault and stalking of a woman whose remains were later discovered by authorities in late 2022.

What we know:

Arnithal Freeman entered a non-negotiated guilty plea just as jury selection was set to begin. He faced charges of aggravated battery (family violence), aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and a separate charge of aggravated stalking.

The backstory:

On April 22, 2022, Debra Ashby was found at her Covington home by her family. She had severe bruising to her neck, face, and arms, and blood pooling in her eyes. Ashby told investigators that Freeman, her boyfriend, had strangled her and struck her repeatedly with his fists and a boot.

Debra Ashby (Covington Police Department)

Freeman refuted those claims, telling investigators that Ashby had fallen off her bed.

He was arrested and later bonded out of jail in May 2022 under the condition that he have no contact with her.

On Nov. 1, 2022, the Covington Police Department received a missing person’s report about Ashby. Investigators uncovered that Freeman had returned to her home in violation of his bond, leading to his arrest and aggravated stalking charges four days later.

What we don't know:

Ashby’s remains were found six days later by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. A cause and manner of death could not be determined due to the state of her remains. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab noted it could not rule out non-homicidal causes.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Randy McGinley’s office moved forward with the battery and stalking cases despite Ashby’s death.

"The State was ready to try those cases despite the victim being deceased," the district attorney’s office stated.

What's next:

Alcovy Judicial Circuit Judge Kevin Morris sentenced Freeman to 25 years, with the first 20 years to be served behind bars.

The investigation into Ashby's death remains an open matter for officials.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the death of Debra Ashby is asked to contact the Covington Police Department, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, or the Newton County District Attorney’s Office.