Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Wind Advisory
from THU 1:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Covington woman missing for nearly two weeks

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Covington
FOX 5 Atlanta
Debra Ashby article

Debra Ashby (Covington Police Department)

COVINGTON, Ga. - The family of a Covington woman says they have not seen or heard from her in nearly two weeks. Her ex-boyfriend has since been arrested for violating a temporary protective order.

Debra Ashby, 64, was last heard from was on Oct. 29, the Covington Police Department says. No one has been able to make contact with her since.

Investigators say they were able to track "ping" her phone, but that a location could not be determined.

Police have interviewed family members, friends, neighbors, and her ex-boyfriend. Investigators say Arnithal Freeman was arrested last weekend and charged with aggravated talking for violating a temporary protection order from a prior family violence charge, police say. He was booked into the Newton County Jail.

Investigators have not named Freeman a suspect or person of interest in Ashby’s disappearance.

Police say they need the public’s help in searching for Ashby.

She is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighing about 112 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and a head wrap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Covington Police Department at 770-786-7605.