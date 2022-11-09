Covington woman missing for nearly two weeks

article

The family of a Covington woman says they have not seen or heard from her in nearly two weeks. Her ex-boyfriend has since been arrested for violating a temporary protective order.

Debra Ashby, 64, was last heard from was on Oct. 29, the Covington Police Department says. No one has been able to make contact with her since.

Investigators say they were able to track "ping" her phone, but that a location could not be determined.

Police have interviewed family members, friends, neighbors, and her ex-boyfriend. Investigators say Arnithal Freeman was arrested last weekend and charged with aggravated talking for violating a temporary protection order from a prior family violence charge, police say. He was booked into the Newton County Jail.

Investigators have not named Freeman a suspect or person of interest in Ashby’s disappearance.

Police say they need the public’s help in searching for Ashby.

She is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighing about 112 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and a head wrap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Covington Police Department at 770-786-7605.