FIFA marks 100-day countdown to 2026 World Cup in Atlanta

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Tuesday marks 100 days until the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 104 days until the first match kicks off in Atlanta.

To mark the milestone, FIFA and local organizers held a community briefing and event in the city.

What we know:

The event featured a comprehensive overview of preparations, including a look at what teams can expect upon arrival and how the specialized natural grass turf will be managed. For the duration of the tournament, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will officially be referred to as "Atlanta Stadium" to comply with FIFA's "clean site" branding regulations.

Several high-ranking officials, including representatives from the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee and stadium operations, spoke at the briefing before leading a tour of the venue.

What's next:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup officially begins on June 11 with an opening match in Mexico City featuring Mexico and South Africa. Atlanta’s first match is scheduled for June 15, when Spain faces Cape Verde.

This story is developing. Check back for updates on the city's final preparations.