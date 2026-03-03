Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta police seek to identify man accused of shooting at MARTA driver

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 3, 2026 3:48pm EST
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Surveillance footage shows the man accused of shooting at a MARTA bus driver on Feb. 18, 2026. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief

    • Atlanta police have released images of a man they say shot at a MARTA bus driver in February.
    • The shooting happened at the intersection of Saint James Avenue and Hightower Road near the H.E. Holmes MARTA station.
    • It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say shot at a MARTA bus driver near the H.E. Holmes station in February. 

What we know:

Officers responded on Feb. 18 to a shooting involving a MARTA bus at the intersection of Saint James Avenue and Hightower Road, police said.

Investigators learned that a man who had been riding the bus earlier had become disruptive and then exited the bus. He later confronted the driver at the intersection and pulled out a semi-automatic gun, firing one round into the driver’s side window.

Surveillance footage captured the shooting and the man fleeing afterward.

Police said the accused shooter was last wearing a hoodie, dark pants and Timberland-style boots.

An investigation is ongoing. 

Image 1 of 2

Surveillance footage shows the man accused of shooting at a MARTA bus driver on Feb. 18, 2026. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

What we don't know:

Police did not say whether anyone was injured. 

What you can do:

If you have any information on the man pictured or the shooting, contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Atlanta Police Department. 

AtlantaMARTACrime and Public SafetyNews