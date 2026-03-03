Atlanta police seek to identify man accused of shooting at MARTA driver

article

The Brief Atlanta police have released images of a man they say shot at a MARTA bus driver in February. The shooting happened at the intersection of Saint James Avenue and Hightower Road near the H.E. Holmes MARTA station. It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the shooting.



Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say shot at a MARTA bus driver near the H.E. Holmes station in February.

What we know:

Officers responded on Feb. 18 to a shooting involving a MARTA bus at the intersection of Saint James Avenue and Hightower Road, police said.

Investigators learned that a man who had been riding the bus earlier had become disruptive and then exited the bus. He later confronted the driver at the intersection and pulled out a semi-automatic gun, firing one round into the driver’s side window.

Surveillance footage captured the shooting and the man fleeing afterward.

Police said the accused shooter was last wearing a hoodie, dark pants and Timberland-style boots.

An investigation is ongoing.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Surveillance footage shows the man accused of shooting at a MARTA bus driver on Feb. 18, 2026. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

What we don't know:

Police did not say whether anyone was injured.

What you can do:

If you have any information on the man pictured or the shooting, contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org , or by texting CSGA.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information.