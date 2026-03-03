Atlanta police seek to identify man accused of shooting at MARTA driver
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say shot at a MARTA bus driver near the H.E. Holmes station in February.
What we know:
Officers responded on Feb. 18 to a shooting involving a MARTA bus at the intersection of Saint James Avenue and Hightower Road, police said.
Investigators learned that a man who had been riding the bus earlier had become disruptive and then exited the bus. He later confronted the driver at the intersection and pulled out a semi-automatic gun, firing one round into the driver’s side window.
Surveillance footage captured the shooting and the man fleeing afterward.
Police said the accused shooter was last wearing a hoodie, dark pants and Timberland-style boots.
An investigation is ongoing.
Surveillance footage shows the man accused of shooting at a MARTA bus driver on Feb. 18, 2026. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)
What we don't know:
Police did not say whether anyone was injured.
What you can do:
If you have any information on the man pictured or the shooting, contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Atlanta Police Department.