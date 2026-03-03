Downtown Barnesville fire destroys businesses

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Barnesville Fire (Credit: Chamber of Commerce)

Several local businesses were burned to the ground in downtown Barnesville on Monday night, according to the local chamber of commerce and fire officials.

What they're saying:

The Barnesville-Lamar Chamber of Commerce posted on social media that the wind-driven blaze destroyed Mama D’s Family Food and Fun and Goggans Florist. The fire also caused severe damage to Everything Beautiful by Jenna J Designs and impacted several other nearby buildings on Market Street.

"These are not just storefronts. They are families, livelihoods, and years of dedication," the chamber posted.

Mama D's acknowledged the hard work of first responders when announcing the restaurant was destroyed. "We have developed strong relationships with many people who have become part of our extended family. We appreciate the contributions of everyone who has helped make Mama D's what it is," the business shared in a statement.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. FOX 5 has reached out to multiple fire departments for information.