Young South Carolina man arrested in deadly homecoming party shooting of teen

article

An 18-year-old South Carolina man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Hartwell teen.

Jarquavious Demetriun Scott, of Anderson, South Carolina, was charged with felony murder. He was being held in Anderson County Jail as of Friday while he awaits extradition to Georgia.

Scott is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Bryshun Treviyus O’Brien Jordan at around 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 12 during a homecoming afterparty on Evergreen Drive in Elberton. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, seven others were injured in the incident.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the GBI in the investigation.