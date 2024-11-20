Young Lawrenceville mother's murder still unsolved, police asking for help

article

Homicide detectives are renewing their plea for information as the one-year anniversary approaches in the tragic shooting death of 18-year-old Shania Green.

Green, a young mother from Lawrenceville, was fatally struck by a stray bullet while attending a party on Dec. 29, 2023, in Grayson.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. at a residence on Chance Lane, where officers responding to reports of a shooting found what appeared to be a house party. Inside the home, police discovered Green’s lifeless body. Investigators later determined that the bullet that killed Green was unrelated to the party and was fired during an incident outside the home.

At the time of her death, Green was a devoted mother to a 7-month-old baby. Her untimely loss has deeply affected her family and community.

PREVIOUS: Gwinnett PD need help to solve murder of young mother at house party in December 2023

Detectives from Gwinnett County Police Department have continued to follow up on leads but believe there are individuals who may have crucial information about the events leading to the shooting. They are urging anyone with information to come forward to help solve the case and bring closure to Green’s grieving family.

In a statement issued March 19, 2024, police emphasized the importance of community cooperation in solving the case. "Detectives are urging the public to please come forward with any information that might help solve this case and bring some closure to Shania’s family," the statement read.

Authorities remind the public that tips can be provided anonymously. Individuals with information can contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

As the anniversary of Green’s death approaches, her family and investigators hope someone will come forward with the information needed to bring justice for Shania and her young child.