Police investigating death of woman at Gwinnett County 'house party'

article

Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide at a possible house party in Grayson.

Officers with the Gwinnett County Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at a home on Chase Lane at around 1 a.m. Friday.

When officers got to the scene, officials say they discovered what they say "appeared to be a house party."

After clearing the scene, the officers found the body of a woman at the home.

Homicide detectives have been working with crime scene investigators at the home throughout the morning to gather evidence and process the scene.

At this time, it is not clear if officers have identified the victim or determined what led up to her death.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.