Gwinnett PD need help to solve murder of young mother at house party in December 2023

article

Detectives in Gwinnett County are continuing their investigation into the shooting that claimed the life of 18-year-old Shania Green late last year and are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in solving the case.

Green lost her life on Dec. 29, 2023, after she was shot while attending a party.

Detectives believe that Shania was inside a residence on Chance Lane when a stray bullet, unrelated to the gathering, penetrated the house and fatally struck her. The heartbreaking event has left behind a grieving family, including Shania's 7-month-old baby.

ORIGINAL STORY: 18-year-old killed at Gwinnett County 'house party' identified

Detectives are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Tipsters can provide information anonymously and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404.577.8477.