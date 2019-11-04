You Decide 2019: Polls open for Tuesday's municipal elections

Georgians will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide a number of municipal elections. While voter turnout is expected to be low, there are a number of important races which will be decided.

DeKalb County will decide on a controversial ethics referendum, Henry County will decide whether to extend a one-cent sales tax, and several communities will consider the so-called “brunch bill,” which would allow alcohol pouring hours to begin at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

How and where to vote

Most polls open at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Election Division lets voters check their status, find their voting location, and view a sample ballot. That information can be found at https://sos.ga.gov/

DeKalb County ethics board

DeKalb County residents will be voting on a controversial referendum to restructure the county’s ethics board. This after the Georgia Supreme Court ruled the members were being appointed in an unconstitutional manner. Opponents have said the move would weaken the board and reduce its powers.

Henry County SPLOST

Voters in Henry County will consider its fifth SPLOST referendum. The one-cent tax would be used for infrastructure, parks, public safety, and to pay down debt. The tax could raise an estimated $204 million over five years.

The county will also decide on moving its court and administrative offices.

New voting machines to be used

Bartow County is among the first to use the state’s new voting machines for this election. Six Georgia counties will use the machines for this election. The state selected Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Decatur, Lowndes and Paulding counties to pilot the new voting machines this year. The updated system records the selections on a voter card and prints a paper copy for voters to review before they submit their ballots. Every county in the state will use the new voting machines starting in next year's primaries.

Brunch Bill to be considered

Several municipalities will consider an earlier pour time for alcohol on Sundays. If approved, it would allow for pouring hours for restaurants to begin at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

Former GSP trooper running for mayor

Anthony “A.J.” Scott, the former Georgia State Patrol trooper whose trial for speeding, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle, and vehicular homicide in the 2015 deaths of 17-year-old Kylie Lindsey and 16-year-old Isabella Chincilla ended in a mistrial in May, is running for mayor of Buchanan. His campaign slogan is “Focused on the Future.”

Two other teenagers, Dylan Wall and Benjamin Finken, suffered serious injuries but survived the Sept. 26, 2015 crash.

Investigators determined Scott was driving at more than 90 miles per hour when he crashed his patrol car into the sedan with the four teenagers inside near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Holly Springs Drive in Carroll County.

Hoschton city council election

City council member Mindi Kiewert, who is currently on the Hoschton City Council is up for re-election. She’s one of five people vying to fill two spots on the council, but will the controversy in which the mayor and mayor pro tem are currently embroiled prove toxic for her re-election efforts?

