Brunch Bill decision to be taken up in may cities, counties this November

Many municipalities will be voting for the popular “Brunch Bill” this November.

The state law allows cities and counties to allow for establishments to serve alcohol by the glass starting at 11 a.m. instead of waiting until 12:30 p.m. on Sundays.

The bill previously passed in Atlanta, Decatur, Augusta, and Savannah.

Cumming, Dahlonega-Lumpkin County, Henry County, and Valdosta, just to name a few places, will vote on the Brunch Bill.

