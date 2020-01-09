Wreck involving officer and tractor trailer snarls traffic on I-75

article

An officer vehicle and a tractor-trailer collided Thursday night in Butts County, according to officials, causing a major traffic back-up.

The accident happened around 9 p.m. on Interstate 75 northbound at mile marker 207. According to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office. the crash involved a Henry County officer and a tractor-trailer. The officer was reportedly alright, however an air ambulance was called for the tractor-trailer occupants.

The extent of their injuries was not released.

All northbound lanes of Interstate 75 were shut down due to the wreck. Those travelling northbound on the interstate were advised to use exit 205, SR 16 as an alternate route.