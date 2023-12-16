Wreaths Across America: Johns Creek Memorial Walk joins in veteran commemoration

Saturday is National Wreaths Across America Day, ensuring the memory of our veterans lives on. All across the country, millions of wreaths are laid at veteran cemeteries and memorials, including Johns Creek Memorial Walk.

"Those veterans you saw today know a good number of these names on the wall. They're not just names. Each one of them has a story," said Jerry Tiarsmith from Johns Creek Veterans Association.

This is the second year Johns Creek Memorial Walk has been part of Wreaths Across America. Over 180 sponsored wreaths now lie beneath the names of fallen veterans.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Wreath Across America: Johns Creek Memorial Walk on Dec. 16, 2023.

Those wreaths are just some of the 3.5 million wreaths set out Saturday at 4,000 thousand different locations across the country.

"I think it's important we maintain our commitment to never forgetting these folks that gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country," Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry said.

Among the crowd were dozens of the city's youngest residents also doing their part to remember the fallen.

"I think these days it gets looked over a lot and so it's great to come out and recognize them," 15-year-old Audrey Firnam said.

"That's the next generation, and so they are learning firsthand what maybe happened before to guarantee that we have the freedoms that we have in this country, and to maintain the United States of America as an independent and strong country," Bradberry added.