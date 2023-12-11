World of Coca-Cola's Beverage Lab 'flavors' up the holidays

Atlanta’s popular World of Coca-Cola has "popped the tab" on what’s being called its most immersive experience yet — and now, visitors can spend the holiday season getting a literal taste of what it takes to create a bestselling beverage.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time poring over (or was it pouring over?) World of Coca-Cola’s delicious new Beverage Lab. The exhibit opened to the public early last month — just in time for the busy holiday season — and was designed to be a hands-on experience dedicated to the science and creativity behind the beverage-making process. For example, how do scientists balance flavors? What is carbonization and how do all those tiny bubbles end up in a soda can? And what are some of the ingredients that go into our favorite Coca-Cola beverages? Staffers at World of Coca-Cola say those questions and more are answered inside the Beverage Lab.

Oh, and if you work up a thirst while exploring the Beverage Lab, don’t worry: sampling is encouraged! Visitors can sip on some Coca-Cola creations now confined to the vault (New Coke, anyone?), and can also test out unreleased formulas which might just be used to create the next great soft drink sensation.

The Beverage Lab is open now inside the World of Coca-Cola and included with the price of regular admission. The attraction is located at 121 Baker Street Northwest in Downtown Atlanta, and its regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays. General admission is $21 for adults, $19 for seniors, and $17 for youth ages 3 to 12.

For more information on visiting World of Coca-Cola, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our visit to the new Beverage Lab.