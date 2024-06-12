Woodstock man arrested for abusing 10-week-old daughter, sheriff's office says

article

Cherokee County detectives responded to Scottish Rite Hospital on Monday after receiving a report of a potentially abused infant, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

The 10-week-old female infant, who is currently being treated in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, reportedly sustained severe injuries to her mouth and throat. Doctors also discovered multiple broken bones in her legs, ribs, and ankles.

Following interviews with both parents, detectives arrested the father, John Azzolino, 35, of Woodstock. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery and first-degree cruelty to children. Additional charges are likely, the sheriff's office says. Azzolino is currently in custody without bond.

The child's mother is cooperating with the investigation and has not been charged. The couple's 3-year-old child has been placed in the custody of the Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS). The investigation remains ongoing.

No other information was released by the Sheriff's Office.