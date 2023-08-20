Woman walking on I-75 NB near Northside Drive killed

A 36-year-old woman is dead after she was struck while walking on Interstate 75 near Northside Drive NW early Sunday morning.

According to Atlanta Police Department, they responded to the scene at approximately 1:43 a.m. The woman was not alert or breathing when officers arrived and responding medical personnel pronounced her deceased on scene.

It appears the woman was struck by two vehicles while walking in the northbound lanes. It is unknown why she was walking on the interstate.

The woman's name has not been released and police are still investigating.