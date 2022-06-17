Woman wakes up to man hovering over her bed, demand money and sex

Atlanta police are investigating after a woman said she woke up to an armed man standing over her In the middle of the night. The woman said the man demanded sex and money.

"I’m just very thankful to God that nothing happened," the woman said.

The woman doesn’t want to share her name as the man she said violated her home Tuesday night is still on the run.

"I woke up shortly after midnight to a Black man standing there with a gun. He was standing there next to the bed with a gun. He wasn’t pointing it at me. He wasn’t aiming it at me, but it was definitely in his hand," the victim said.

She lives in the Inman Park area and what he told her next sent chills through her body.

"He asked for money and I said I didn’t have any. It wasn’t a request, but he said he wanted sex and I told him it was that time of the month, and he asked again, and I said I can’t do it," the woman said.

She said the intruder had an eerily calm demeanor. He then went through her purse and then simply walked out without taking anything.

"My doorknob was locked, but not secured and that’s how I believe he was able to get into my house," the woman said.

FOX 5 spoke with another woman just one neighborhood over in the Old Fourth Ward who had a similar situation.

"I did hear about the woman in Old Fourth Ward and she said it was a similar description with a silver handgun and I said I definitely wanted to report it because if it’s the same dude they need to get him," the woman said.

While police search for a nighttime creeper, this woman is urging neighbors to lock their doors and secure their homes.

"I don’t know if it was someone being opportunistic or a sexual predictor and that’s what frightens me. I don’t want this to happen anywhere else," the woman said.

Anyone with anything that could help in the investigation is asked to come forward to the police.