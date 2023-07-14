Woman stops for toddler along Alabama interstate, vanishes without a trace

A 25-year-old woman who called 911 to report a toddler wandering along the side of a busy Alabama highway ended up vanishing along with any signs of a child on Thursday evening, just south of Birmingham.

Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell made that call to 911 just after 9:30 p.m. reporting the toddler along Interstate 459 South near Mile Market 11 in Hoover, Alabama. Russell also called a family member to report her find as she stopped to try to help the young child.

That family member told police she lost contact with Russell, but the line was left open. That cellphone was later found at the scene, police say. It is now undergoing a forensic examination to see if there were any clues on her whereabouts.

Hoover Police say officers were able to find Russell’s vehicle and some of her belongings, but neither the child nor Russell were around.

Investigators say no children had been reported missing in the area.

A witness reported seeing a man standing beside Russell’s vehicle just before police arrived at the scene.

Investigators believe Russell got off work around 8:20 p.m. from a business at The Summit in Birmingham, picked up food and then drove towards Hoover.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Carlee Russell (Hoover Police Department)

Russell is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighing about 150 to 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black tennis shoes.

A private donor has come forward to offer a $25,000 reward, in addition to the $5,000 being offered by Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama.

Anyone with information is asked to call 205-254-7777. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This story is being reported out of Atlanta.