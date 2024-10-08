Woman shot while driving in Henry County, investigation underway

article

A shooting on Tuesday afternoon is under investigation in Henry County.

According to Henry County police, a woman was driving near Hudson Bridge Road and Flippen Road in Stockbridge when she was shot and pulled into a Kroger parking lot to call 911.

Police did not give the woman's condition to FOX 5 Atlanta or any other details about the incident.

It is not known if the woman survived the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.