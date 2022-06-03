Woman shot outside East Atlanta McDonald's, police say

A woman was shot in the parking lot of a busy McDonald's in East Atlanta, according to police.

The shooting happened on Moreland Avenue just after 4 p.m. Friday.

"I knew I was under the blood of Jesus. I know without the shadow of a doubt," one man said.

That man told FOX 5 he was blessed to be alive after shots rang out outside this McDonald's on Moreland Avenue.

Police scoured the scene for clues after they say a woman was shot multiple times.

"I’m sitting there talking to my friends and I hear the shots and I walked towards the side of my truck," The man said.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, says the gunman, who he says looked like a teenager, shot his own boss after some sort of disagreement.

"The young man shot six or seven times, and he came running by me," The Man said.

That’s when the man believes he almost because a victim.

"It had to be empty because he pointed the gun towards me, and it was blank. It was empty," The man said. "Oh he would have shot me. If he would have had more bullets in there he would have shot me," The man said.

Details from police are limited, but the store was shut down for the rest of the day as investigators searched for answers.

Witnesses say the gunman took off running. Those working inside say they are shattered.

"It was never supposed to happen. It should have never escalated like that. I don’t know the young man had something on his mind," One Witness said.

Police have not released the condition of the woman or if a suspect is in custody.