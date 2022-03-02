Woman injured after shooting in southeast Atlanta

Atlanta Police are investigating after a woman was hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Atlanta.

According to investigators, officers were called to 245 Oak Dr. SE shortly after 8:00 p.m. on March 1.

Officers learned the female victim was shot in the leg. She was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

An investigation continues.

