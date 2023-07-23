Woman shot during argument with 'known' person in northwest Atlanta

A 23-year-old woman was reportedly shot by someone she knew overnight in the 3200 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway near Bolton Road NW in northwest Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Police Department, they responded to Grady Memorial Hospital after being told that someone came into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, they located the 23-year-old woman who was alert and breathing and told them that she had been in an argument with a "known" person.

Atlanta police are now investigating the shooting.

MAP OF THE AREA