APD: Suspect rams ex-girlfriends car, shoots her in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Police said a woman was shot by her ex-boyfriend while driving in Atlanta.
The woman was hospitalized with injuries that were not described as life-threatening. Police have identified a car they believe the suspect was driving, a 19 88Chevrolet GMT-400 with a Georgia license plate: RWY9377.
At about 7:53 a.m. Sunday, officers went to 1075 Oglethorpe Avenue and found a woman with gunshot wounds.
Investigators determined the woman was driving when she was confronted by her ex, who was following her in a 1988 Chevrolet GMT-400.
The suspect collided into the woman's car before shooting it and hitting her with a bullet.
Officers immediately placed a lookout on the suspect’s vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
