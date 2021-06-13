APD: Suspect rams ex-girlfriends car, shoots her in Atlanta

Police said a woman was shot by her ex-boyfriend while driving in Atlanta.

The woman was hospitalized with injuries that were not described as life-threatening. Police have identified a car they believe the suspect was driving, a 19 88Chevrolet GMT-400 with a Georgia license plate: RWY9377.

At about 7:53 a.m. Sunday, officers went to 1075 Oglethorpe Avenue and found a woman with gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined the woman was driving when she was confronted by her ex, who was following her in a 1988 Chevrolet GMT-400.

The suspect collided into the woman's car before shooting it and hitting her with a bullet.

Officers immediately placed a lookout on the suspect’s vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

