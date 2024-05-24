Woman seriously injured while trying to cross South Cobb Drive

article

A woman has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after police say she was hit by a car while trying to cross South Cobb Drive.

Officials say the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on Friday near where South Cobb Drive meets Cooper Lake Road.

According to Major Louis Defense of the Smyrna Police Department, the woman was crossing the road outside a crosswalk when she was hit by a white Cadillac Escalade traveling northbound.

Medics rushed the woman to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Defense said the driver remained at the scene and was "shocked" after the accident. They've also been taken to the hospital.

A STEP Unit has blocked off a lane of South Cobb Drive while they work to investigate the crash.

Defense said the investigation is in its preliminary stages. He was not sure whether charges will be filed against the driver.