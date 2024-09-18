Woman missing in Gwinnett County last seen in July

article

In brief: Gwinnett County Police seek help to find 47-year-old Emily Locke. Emily was last seen in Venture Parkway, Duluth, reported missing on July 15. Description: White female, 5'8", 165 lbs, hazel eyes, tattoos on right forearm and shoulder.



Authorities are asking for help in the search for a missing 47-year-old woman last seen in July.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Emily Suzanne Locke was last seen in the area of Venture Parkway near Duluth.

Locke was reported missing on July 15 by family members.

She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with hazel eyes.

She has a tattoo on her right forearm that reads "Fear Drives Faith," and on her right shoulder, a tattoo of two hearts.

Anyone who sees her or has information about her disappearance is asked to call 911.