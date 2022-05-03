Woman killed over cellphone, cash in Jonesboro mobile home park

Mourners placed religious candles at the scene of Saturday's deadly shooting that claimed the life of Sonia Yadeli Villegas Cervantes.

The 37-year-old was shot and killed during an armed robbery outside a residence in Jonesboro.

The victim's sister said Cervantes was visiting friends at the mobile home park off Tara Boulevard when a group of men approached them and demanded their cellphones and cash.

"And they hit her, and she fell down and they ended up shooting her," Maria Cristina Villegas Cervantes said.

The suspects fled the scene before the officers arrived. FOX 5 reached out to the Clayton County Police Department, but it did not offer a comment on the case.

Restaurant manager Stephanie Cloud met Cervantes soon after the woman moved to Georgia from Mexico and got a job at the Golden Corral in McDonough.

"It's sad the way it happened. She didn't deserve that. She was minding her business," Cloud said adding that Cervantes was a pleasure to work with.

"She didn't bother anybody," said Cloud. "She was the life of the party. She would come up to me and you would think I understand Spanish because of the way she would talk to me real fast, but she didn't bother nobody. It was a shock to all of us."

Cervantes leaves behind a daughter, four grandchildren and a large extended family.

"It's so devastating not knowing what happened and who did it," her sister said. "And honestly like why take someone's life? They had already taken the stuff from the guy sitting next to her Why couldn't they just leave or at least while she was on the ground just take her phone and leave? You didn't have to shoot my sister."

Advertisement

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call police.